Fifteen District Magistrates honoured for innovative thinking and good governance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fifteen District Magistrates were honoured with The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards on Wednesday for their innovative thinking and setting an example of good governance.

The awards were given out in 16 categories ranging from agriculture to education and technology to women’s development.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jitendra Singh gave out the awards.

Former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha, former cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar, former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao, and former chief information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah comprised the jury that picked the winners from 249 entries received from 84 districts in 24 states.