Home Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to be produced before Delhi court shortly

The Delhi High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in both CBI and ED case pertaining to the INX Media case.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will shortly be produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after he was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in INX media case.

He is likely to be produced before Special MP MLA Judge Anil Kumar Kuhad later in the day.

After the dramatic sequence of events on Wednesday evening that saw the arrest of the senior Congress leader, Chidambaram is said to have spent an almost sleepless night at the agency headquarter. He was quizzed on Thursday about his involvement in the money laundering and corruption related to the INX Media case.

ALSO READ: CBI headquarters turns into fortress as sleuths quiz former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Officials close to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Chidambaram's formal questioning started after 12 a.m. with CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla himself present in the headquarter along with all the top agency officials. Most of Chidambaram's answers have been "ambiguous", many not "clear" and some "unanswerable".

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in both CBI and ED case pertaining to the INX Media case.

Justice Sunil Gaur while dismissing the bail, said, "Applying the afore-noted dictum to the instant case, this Court finds that not naming of Chidambaram in FIR, is inconsequential, as petitioner has been projected to be the main accused on whose dictates the offence of this magnitude could be committed."

ALSO READ: Chidambaram's dignity would have stayed intact had he surrendered earlier, says BJP MP Satya Pal Singh

Justice Gaur further observed, "The gravity of the offence committed in the instant case amply justifies denial of pre-arrest bail to petitioner. Grant of pre-arrest bail in a serious matter like instant one to an accused simply on the ground that investigation is complete and charge-sheet has been filed, would defeat the ends of justice."

"Chidambaram is a sitting member of Parliament, would not justify granting of pre-arrest bail to petitioner in this sensitive case...Petitioner is member of legal fraternity too. But this by itself does not and cannot justify concession of pre-arrest bail to him," the order said

The case relates to an FIR registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017 over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

ALSO READ: Congress attacks Modi government over Chidambaram's arrest

The ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram managed to get FIPB clearance in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail.

His chartered accountant, S.Bhaskararaman, was also arrested and released on bail later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram Delhi court Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp