Government teams assessing damage in flood-hit areas: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

At the meeting held near Panaji, Amit Shah expressed deep concern for the flood victims in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:36 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Instead of waiting for reports of damage caused by recent floods in western India, the Central government has dispatched teams of officials to conduct damage assessment surveys, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a meeting of the Western Zonal Council of states, a statement said here on Thursday.

Shah also urged Chief Ministers of Western Zonal Council states like Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat and representatives from Union Territories, to set up a detailed monitoring mechanism to ensure that investigation and trail of sexual offences against minors, should be completed within two years.

At the meeting held near Panaji, Shah also expressed "deep concern" for the flood victims in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa and requested the states to quickly assess the damage caused by the floods and send their requirement to the Central government.

Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leaders, assigns them key responsibilities for state elections

Urging the state government to ensure speedy justice to minor victims of sexual assault, Shah said: "Detailed monitoring of mechanism to ensure that investigation and trial of sexual offences/rape against women below 12 years of age must be completed within two months and Chief Secretary must personally monitor periodically adherence to legal provisions of completing investigation and trial.

"The sole purpose of the meeting is to pace up the developmental works in the Western states. Upgradation and strengthening law and order in the states will remain our priority. The Department of Prosecution and Anti Narcotics Bureau will be also reinforced," he also said.

The Western Zone Council is one of the five councils set up in 1957 under Sections 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, with the stated objective of resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and states and among the respective states in the designated zones.

Amit Shah
