Kashmir clampdown: Family cries foul as woman dies of suffocation due to tear gas shelling

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Although authorities eased security restrictions across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, there were sporadic stone-pelting incidents in which two people sustained injuries.

While restrictions were eased in both uptown and sensitive downtown Srinagar, similar steps were taken in other parts of the Valley even as communication blockade continued for the 17th consecutive day.

Later, private vehicles and three-wheelers came out on roads. But shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport was off the roads.

Clashes broke out between youths and security men at Tailbal area in outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening after security men raided the area to carry out arrests.

DIG, central Kashmir, V K Birdi said the clashes continued throughout the night and situation was tackled by the security personnel. Birdi said there were stray stone-pelting incidents.

He, however, said there was no major law and order problem. “All those areas, where the relaxation was given, were peaceful.”

There were also clashes at Fateh Kadal area in downtown Srinagar in which a youth was hit by pellets in spine. Violence was also reported from Soura area. Clashes also broke out at Anantnag in which a youth was injured.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman in uptown Srinagar died of suffocation caused by tear gas shelling by security forces, her family claimed.

The SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina released a death certificate stating that the woman had “acute lung injury due to inhalation of toxic gas and massive MI.”

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal, however, said there was no report any casualty.