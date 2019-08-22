Home Nation

Kashmir clampdown: Family cries foul as woman dies of suffocation due to tear gas shelling

 Although authorities eased security restrictions across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, there were sporadic stone-pelting incidents in which two people sustained injuries. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in Srinagar Sunday August 18 2019. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Although authorities eased security restrictions across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, there were sporadic stone-pelting incidents in which two people sustained injuries. 

While restrictions were eased in both uptown and sensitive downtown Srinagar, similar steps were taken in other parts of the Valley even as communication blockade continued for the 17th consecutive day. 

Later, private vehicles and three-wheelers came out on roads. But shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport was off the roads.  

Clashes broke out between youths and security men at Tailbal area in outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening after security men raided the area to carry out arrests. 

DIG, central Kashmir, V K Birdi said the clashes continued throughout the night and situation was tackled by the security personnel. Birdi said there were stray stone-pelting incidents.  

He, however, said there was no major law and order problem. “All those areas, where the relaxation was given, were peaceful.” 

There were also clashes at Fateh Kadal area in downtown Srinagar in which a youth was hit by pellets in spine. Violence was also reported from Soura area. Clashes also broke out at Anantnag in which a youth was injured.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman in uptown Srinagar died of suffocation caused by tear gas shelling by security forces, her family claimed.  

The SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina released a death certificate stating that the woman had “acute lung injury due to inhalation of toxic gas and massive MI.”

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal, however, said there was no report any casualty.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Security Situation Kashmir Clampdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp