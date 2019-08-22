Mentally ill woman suspected to be child lifter, lynched by mob in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 45-year-old mentally unstable woman was lynched by an unruly mob of villagers who suspected her to be a child lifter in a remote village of Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Paharpur Toaai village under Sahadai Bujurag Police station limits in the afternoon when some locals spotted a woman loitering around the village and mistook her to be a child lifter. Police said the woman who is yet to be identified was stripped of her clothes and lynched brutally, with her pleas for mercy going unheeded.

"She was thinly clad perhaps because she was mentally unstable. She was seen loitering alone smiling and singing to herself," said a local. Police have lodged an FIR against unknown people and started identifying them through local sources.

This is the fourth incident of mob lynching of a woman of unstable mind in the past couple of months in Bihar.

As per official figures, as many as 32 cases of mob lynching and mob violence have been reported from across the state in the last few months. Recently, two geologists from Manipur and Kolkata's geological survey wings were nearly lynched by a mob at Rohtas after being suspected to be child-lifters.