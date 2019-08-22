Home Nation

Mentally ill woman suspected to be child lifter, lynched by mob in Bihar

As per official figures, as many as 32 cases of mob lynching and mob violence have been reported from across the state in the last few months.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 45-year-old mentally unstable woman was lynched by an unruly mob of villagers who suspected her to be a child lifter in a remote village of Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Paharpur Toaai village under Sahadai Bujurag Police station limits in the afternoon when some locals spotted a woman loitering around the village and mistook her to be a child lifter. Police said the woman who is yet to be identified was stripped of her clothes and lynched brutally, with her pleas for mercy going unheeded.

"She was thinly clad perhaps because she was mentally unstable. She was seen loitering alone smiling and singing to herself," said a local. Police have lodged an FIR against unknown people and started identifying them through local sources.

This is the fourth incident of mob lynching of a woman of unstable mind in the past couple of months in Bihar.

As per official figures, as many as 32 cases of mob lynching and mob violence have been reported from across the state in the last few months. Recently, two geologists from Manipur and Kolkata's geological survey wings were nearly lynched by a mob at Rohtas after being suspected to be child-lifters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob Lynching Vaishali Lynching Hate crime Crime against women
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp