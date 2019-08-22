No competition, says BJP as number of members soar in membership drive

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the BJP came to a striking distance of 15 crore membership base, a top BJP office-bearer claimed that the party has entered a “non-competitor phase” especially as there is a “vacuum” in the opposition ranks.

Even as the numbers are being compiled and the party brass is planning to extend membership deadline in flood-affected regions, the BJP has added around 3.80 crore new members at the end of its membership drive.

“The scale of BJP’s ability to attract new members is stellar. Significant chunk of the Congress workers have come to the BJP during the membership drive. Long queues at digital centres for membership in West Bengal suggest an extraordinary expansion of the party’s base. It can well be stated that the BJP has entered a non-competitor phase where it has no rivals to talk about,” said the BJP office-bearer.

In the next few weeks, the BJP will verify all the new members stated to be 3.78 crore.

“Booth workers will start connecting with the new members as part of the assimilation exercise of the party,” said another BJP leader.

Many BJP leaders noted that the political vacuum in the Opposition is “near-complete”.

“The mass connect of the Opposition has eroded in past five years, with their leaders becoming stature conscious. Earlier the Left parties confined activities to pressers, which were adopted by the Congress in last five years, leaving the NGOs to battle out against the BJP and the Modi government. In contrast, the BJP and the RSS round-the-year carried out mass contact programme for pan-India expansion of ranks,” added the BJP functionary.