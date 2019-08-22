Patna diary: Gogabil Lake becomes Bihar’s first bird conservation reserve

By Express News Service

Gogabil Lake is Bihar’s first bird conservation reserve

The Gogabil Lake in Katihar district, one of the largest wetlands of Bihar, has now been declared the state’s first bird conservation reserve by the environment department. Nearly 300 migratory birds come to the lake and its vicinity during monsoon and winter from the Caspian Sea and Siberian region. Among the different species of migratory birds, there are around 90 species of threatened birds, including stork, black-necked stork and white Ibis. Spread over 73.88 acres of land, this ox-bow shaped lake is formed by the Mahananda and Kankahar in the north and Ganga in the south.

Rare documents from 1857 on display

Thousands, the majority of academicians, are flocking to the Abhileskh Bhawan (Archives Building) where the rarest of rare documents are being exhibited. Documents from the time of Sepoy Mutiny in 1857 to the Quit India Movement of 1942, rare documents on Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-1922) and Civil Disobedience Movement (1930), handwritten documents by India’s first president Dr Rajendra Prasad are among the prominent documents on display. The first of its kind exhibition is open for all from August 9 to August 31. An interesting document on display is the deed papers executed by Babu Kuer Singh to Jay Kuer on a stamp paper of `120 for the payment of land revenue to the British government.

Bihar set to raise anti-rioting battalion

Facing thousands of incidents of rioting every year, the state government has moved to raise its Specialised Anti-rioting Battalion on the lines of the Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force. The cops of these battalions will be equipped with pellet guns, anti-riot guns and anti-riot armoured vehicles. According to official figures, around 10,276 cases of riots, including communal and other dispute related skirmishes, were registered in 2018 followed by 3,001 from January to May this year. The home department has moved a proposal on this to the state government.

Nine publicity chariots on the move

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently flagged off nine ‘Publicity Chariots’ to be used for creating awareness about the state government’s water resources schemes and steps to save and conserve water. The vehicle will create awareness on Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali (water-life-greenery) campaign via the audio-visual medium. The chariot will make people aware that groundwater is the only source of water in the event of less rainfall and people will have to go for rainwater harvesting. The CM had on August 9 launched the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign in Patna.