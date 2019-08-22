Home Nation

Rajiv Gauba appointed topmost bureaucrat, Ajay Kumar new Defence Secretary

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will initially join as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat, before taking full charge from incumbent P K Sinha.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 09:42 AM

Rajiv Gauba, Home secretary, MHA

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was on Wednesday appointed the new Cabinet Secretary for a two-year tenure. India also got its first Lokpal secretary in B K Agarwal, a 1985 IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Another 1985 batch IAS officer Ajay Kumar of the Kerala cadre is the new Defence Secretary. And 1986 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre Subhash Chandra is the new Secretary for Defence Production, replacing Ajay Kumar.

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will initially join as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat, before taking full charge from incumbent P K Sinha. Sinha was first appointed Cabinet Secretary in 2015 but then got several extensions beyond his two-year tenure. 

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the official order read. 

