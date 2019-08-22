Home Nation

Rajiv signed accords that ended years of conflict: Rahul Gandhi

The Mizoram Accord was signed between the government of India and the MNF in 1986 to end insurgency and violence in Mizoram.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday recalled his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's role in the signing of the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram peace accords that helped end years of conflict and violence.

"Amongst Rajiv Gandhiji's many achievements were the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords, that helped bring to an end years of conflict and violence. Built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence, these accords strengthened the Indian Union," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

In July 1985, Rajiv Gandhi signed the Punjab Accord through which the government agreed that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab and elections for the state Assembly were held in September same year.

The Assam Accord was a memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed between representatives of the Central government led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and leaders of the Assam Movement in New Delhi on August 15, 1985.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came at a time when the Congress is celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister with week-long events.

On Monday, Rahul had announced that the whole week will be dedicated to the late Prime Minister by drawing the country's attention towards his achievements. As part of the ongoing events, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will address a gathering of leaders and party workers from across the country and artists among others at a special event here on Thursday.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in May, 1991 during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

