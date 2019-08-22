Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's daughter Sakshi Misra gets her marriage registered in Bareilly

The Bareilly couple, whose elopement and marriage made headlines last month, has quietly returned to Bareilly.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP’s Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter with her alleged husband Ajitesh.

BJP’s Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter with her husband Ajitesh. (Photo | Video Screengrab)

By IANS

BAREILLY: The Bareilly couple, whose elopement and marriage made headlines last month, has quietly returned to Bareilly.

The couple returned to Bareilly amidst tight police security on Wednesday and went to the registrar's office where they got their marriage registered. The couple had earlier got married at a temple in Prayagraj and the marriage was held valid by the Allahabad High Court.

Sakshi Misra, daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Misra, had eloped with a Dalit boy, Ajitesh, on July 3. The couple later posted a video on the social media, claiming a threat to their lives by Sakshi's father and brother.

ALSO READ: Drama at Allahabad HC: Couple seeking protection abducted at gunpoint, rescued later

The matter turned into a major controversy after the couple appeared in a TV studio in Noida where they blamed Sakshi's family for refusing to accept the marriage due to caste issue. Later the matter reached the Allahabad High Court that ordered the state government to provide security for the couple and also held their marriage valid.

Recently Sakshi posted a complaint on the Chief Minister's 'Jan Sunwai' portal, claiming that some elements were trying to malign the image of the families of her father and in-laws by posting objectionable content on the social media.

Meanwhile, the couple had applied online for registration of their marriage, and when they appeared in court, the security personnel kept the media at bay.

A source close to Sakshi, however, said that even though their marriage had been held valid by the court, they wanted to register the same to 'remove all doubts'.

The couple returned to Delhi where they have lived since their elopement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bareilly Sakshi Misra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp