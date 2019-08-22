Home Nation

Seven booked for harassing Dalit woman, attacking her family in Uttar Pradesh

According to the woman's complaint, she had gone to fetch water from Ahmadpur village under the Thana Bhawan police station on August 2, when she was allegedly harassed by seven people.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A case has been registered against seven persons in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old Dalit woman and thrashing her family members, police said on Thursday.

Ravi, Papan, Monu, Virpal, Goldie, Rajat and Chota were booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Singh said.

According to the woman's complaint, she had gone to fetch water from Ahmadpur village under the Thana Bhawan police station on August 2, when she was allegedly harassed by Ravi, Papan and Monu.

Subsequently, the trio, along with Virpal, Goldie, Rajat and Chota, went to the woman's house and allegedly attacked her family, the CO said.

Following a protest staged by the local activists of the Bhim Army, the police lodged a case against the seven accused on Wednesday.

