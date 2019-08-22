Home Nation

Stay away from transfer game: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to new ministers

The Ministers were also asked to ensure effective implementation of the welfare schemes launched by the Modi and Yogi governments.

Published: 22nd August 2019 12:28 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In his first sermon to the newly-inducted Ministers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked them to stay away from the 'business of transfers and postings'.

Addressing the ministers, old and new, late on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said he has "zero tolerance for corruption and would not hesitate in taking action if anyone indulged in it".

"You should ensure that your family members do not interfere in your Ministry. Your lifestyle should be simple and you should be sensitive and responsive towards the people," Yogi pulled out his dos and don'ts much in the same line as Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the new Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members joined office.

He further said that the Ministers must keep an eye on their private staff since they tend to indulge in corruption.

He asked Ministers to stay in state-owned guest houses instead of hotels during their visits to various districts.

The Chief Minister asked the ministers to review the kind of complaints being posted on the 'Jan Sunwai' portal and the Chief Minister's helpline and ensure that redressal of complaints related to their departments.

The Ministers were also asked to ensure effective implementation of the welfare schemes launched by the Modi and Yogi governments.

He cited the example of ministers who had performed well and had been promoted in the Wednesday's reshuffle.

"Mahendra Singh has done commendable work. Under his leadership, his Department of Rural Development won 12 national awards. He has played a crucial role in providing record employment under the PM Housing Scheme and MNREGA. UP, which was at the 23rd position in this, is now leading," Yogi Adityanath said.

He praised Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana who had ensured record payment of cane dues to farmers.

"More than Rs 72,000 crore have been paid to farmers in the last 2.5 years -- more than what SP and BSP paid in 10 years. He got defunct sugar mills functional and ensured zero liquid discharge. He has ensured several changes to benefit farmers," the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath repeatedly stressed on the need for honesty and transparency in public life and asked the new ministers to follow the rule.

