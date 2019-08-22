TNIE's Devi Awards in Kolkata: Meet the Devis

By Express News Service

The Sunday Standard will award women achievers from all walks of life in the Kolkata edition of the Devi Awards - Women's Awards For Dynamism & Innovation, on August 31.

Meet the Devis:

Laldinsangi, Lalsangzeli and Lalrinpuii

In 2005, three sisters acted upon a vision that would take fashion in Mizoram to a new level. Laldinsangi, Lalsangzeli and Lalrinpuii aspired to transform women's fashion, and over the course of the next decade, they did just that!

Believing embroidery technology can be the key to unlocking a new niche in Mizo fashion, they invested in an elementary computerised embroidery machine in 2005 and started the brand Computerised Embroidery, which found phenomenal success among the women of Mizoram, and quickly allowed the brand to expand from embroidery to mainstream women's fashion apparel.

With a gradual shift in marketing objective, they renamed the company as Vakiria Computerised Embroidery, which ultimately became Vakiria. Today, Vakiria is perhaps the most recognised label in the Mizo fashion industry, and is now arguably most renowned for its undertaking in women's fashion with the launch of its fashion education institute Vakiria Institute of Fashion Technology. Established in 2009, it has become an institute to reckon within the state, boasting of an alumni of popular names in Mizo fashion.

Madhu Neotia

The next award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards countdown series in Madhu Neotia. Madhu wears a hat with many, well-adorned feathers. Her endeavours, be it in healthcare or culture or art have been driven by her commitment to make this world a better place.

If you’ve ever been at a The India Story event, you would know that the brilliant showcase aspires to shed light on the masterful artistry and design aesthetics which originate in Eastern India, and continues to be an anchor for major practitioners who have since then branched out to other cities and even globally.

The one-of-a-kind event brings together the country's leading designers, art practitioners, retailers alongside master craftsmen, thinkers, performers and gourmet food producers and connects them to a wider audience, with the help of engaging workshops, talks and performances. We hope the philanthropist and leader aces every venture she’s a part of, and inspires many other devis in the making.

The Devi Awards will be held for the first time in Kolkata on 31st August at the ITC Royal Bengal.



