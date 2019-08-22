Home Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs Western Zonal Council meet in Panaji

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PANAJI: The Western Zonal Council of India chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and comprising of representatives of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Union Territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli met here on Thursday and discussed issues related to security and successful implementation of welfare schemes, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

"The Western Zonal Council of states met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues related to the security of the region and successful implementation of central government schemes, including those related to poverty," Rupani told reporters outside the venue of the meeting, which is being held at a starred resort near Panaji.

Rupani said the meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat as well as officials from the Union Territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

The Western Zonal council is one of the five councils set up in 1957 under Sections 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act 1956, with the stated objective of resolving disputes and irritants between the Centre and the States and among the respective states in the designated zones.

The zonal councils are headed by the Union Home Minister and each zone nominates one Chief Minister as its vice chairman on a rotational basis.

