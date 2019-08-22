WATCH | Unusual ‘bee-hind’ video from Nagaland spurs laughter on social media

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Bees are known to collect nectar from flowers but, sometimes, humans are more flowery.

An unusual video from Nagaland, showing a beehive on a youth’s hind, has spurred laughter among users on social media.

The 1.19-minute-long video went viral after an MLA in the state, Mmhonlumo Kikon, had shared it on Twitter. He tagged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others. Subsequently, Rijiju shared it on the social media platform.

“This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland! Sources; @MmhonlumoKikon from Nagaland”, he tweeted.

In the video, the 25-year-old youth is seen standing on the stairs outside even as a girl was heard saying something to him in the Tenyidie language and then breaking into laughter, repeatedly. Some other youths were also seen at the site.

This newspaper managed to reach the youth, Avale. He said the video was shot by the girl Velasalu Nienu, his friend. It was filmed in Kohima. The youth hails from Suthozu village in the state’s Phek district and he is a casual driver attached to an extra assistant commissioner.

Avale said the bees were at the unusual place for around 30 minutes before he managed to get rid of them.

“I was going to the garage when their queen came flying to me to eventually rest on my backside. Soon, scores of them joined her,” he said.

After struggling for a while, he said he had managed to grab the queen and tore her wings partially.

“Subsequently, I put her in a container and the rest of them soon flew into it. I was not stung,” he added.

A Twitter user, Imkongla, wrote: “Don’t know whether to laugh or cry”.

Nagaland is home to a variety of bee species. To encourage people in the field of bee-keeping, the state celebrates 'Nagaland Honey Bee Day' on December 5 every year.

