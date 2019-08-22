Welfare board for marginalised communities to meet on August 27

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The development and welfare board for denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities is likely to hold its first meeting since being constituted on August 27.

In February, the government had announced that a board would be set up under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for these communities who are still left out of the majority of welfare schemes for the marginalised.

The objective of the board is to implement welfare programmes for the communities.

The meeting will discuss the direction the board will take and the areas it needs to work on said an official.

As per the Idate Commission report, the population of these communities would be around 15 crores.

Being nomadic and impoverished, most denotified and nomadic tribes are unaware of their rights and entitlements, the Commission had observed.

There is a need to focus on improving housing, education and health of the communities, said Mittal Patel, member of the welfare board.