West Bengal woman, minor daughter injured in acid attack

By IANS

KOLKATA: A 22-year-old woman and her minor daughter had acid hurled at them as they slept inside their house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

"Tumpa Das, 22 and her 3-year-old daughter were sleeping on their bed on Wednesday night when someone threw acid on them and fled. They have lodged a complaint but couldn't name anyone as they didn't see the attacker's face and have no such enemies," an officer of Bagdah police station said.

The officer said that the woman's husband does not stay with the family as he is working elsewhere. Other family members were in the adjoining room during the attack.

"Both victims had injuries on their face and body. They have been released after first aid as the acid was mild in nature," he said.

The investigation is going on to nab the accused person, he added.