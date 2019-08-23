Absconding Bihar MLA Anant Singh, charged under UAPA, surrenders before Delhi court

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

DELHI/PATNA: Gangster-turned MLA Anant Singh, who has been on the run from Bihar police for a week, surrendered before a Delhi court on Friday.

The MLA representing the Mokama constituency had escaped from his official residence last Saturday - hours before being raided by the Patna police.

He was wanted in the case related to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle and ammunition from his ancestral house at Ladma in Barh police station limits on August 16. A case was lodged against him under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act 2019.

Singh is the first man from Bihar who has been booked under the UAPA, which nullifies the chance of getting anticipatory bail.

Anant Singh was summoned to the police headquarters a fortnight ago for giving his voice samples in connection with a viral audio clip in which he was allegedly heard plotting a murder plan.

According to reliable sources, a team of Delhi police may bring Anant Singh to the Barh court in Patna soon.

Rural SP KK Mishra told the media that Bihar police will be leaving on Friday to take the MLA on transit remand.