Denied loan by banks, Uttar Pradesh farmer puts up kidney for sale

Ramkumar (30), claims to have completed a dairy farming course under the Centre's PMKVY, however, he said no government bank gave him a loan despite him having shown the certificate.

Farmer suicide

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has put up posters seeking buyers for one of his kidneys after government banks allegedly turned down his requests for a loan.

Ramkumar (30), a resident of Chattar Sali village, claims to have completed a dairy farming course under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

However, he said no government bank gave him a loan despite him having shown them the PMKVY certificate.

He told PTI on Thursday that he borrowed money from his relatives to buy cattle and build a shed for the animals.

Now his relatives are pressuring him to return their money with interest, Ramkumar said.

He said he was left with no option but to sell his kidney to pay them back.

So he decided to put up the posters seeking buyers.

Asked about it, Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said he had no knowledge of the matter.

"I have just learnt about it," he told PTI.

He said he will ensure a proper inquiry into the matter and only after that it will become clear why Ramkumar was denied loan by the banks.

