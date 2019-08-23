Home Nation

'Don't disturb Valley's peace': J&K government tells Opposition leaders

So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.

Published: 23rd August 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government issued a statement on Friday night asking political leaders not to visit the Valley as it would disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life.

It also said the visit by politicians would be in violation of restrictions that have been imposed in many areas of the Valley.

The statement comes close on the heels of a proposed visit by opposition members, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday to meet people of Kashmir where restrictions are imposed after the Centre withdrew special status to the state.

The statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration said at a time when the government is trying to protect the people of the state from the threat of cross-border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief-mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life.

"Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives," the statement said.

Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest.

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad was not allowed to enter the state and was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu.

