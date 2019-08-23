Home Nation

Fake news spread like wildfire after Article 370 abrogation

In a report on Thursday, the IFCN reported what Uzair Rizvi, a fact-checker for news agency AFP in India, saw.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

fake news

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, a string of fake videos showing widespread protests in the Valley and atrocities on common people by armed forces -- several of them emanating from Pakistan -- spread like wildfire.

In a report on Thursday, the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) reported what Uzair Rizvi, a fact-checker for news agency AFP in India, saw.

What amazed Rizvi the most was how fast false videos about the Kashmir situation started to pop up on social media, Cristina Tardáguila, Associate Director of the IFCN wrote at poynter.org.

ALSO READ: Using Article 370 as pretext, Pakistan spoils ties with India further

"One of them, claiming that Kashmiris were defying the restrictions with a massive pro-independence rally became viral really fast," Rizvi was quoted as saying.

"It started gaining traction one day after (Article 370 was revoked), with people actually believing it to be true. And since there were no media to verify or authenticate it, people shared it widely and it had millions of views. But it was an old video, from a militant's funeral," Rizvi added.

Since then, fact checkers are busting false information almost on a daily basis. Even journalists and ministers from Pakistan have been found to spread fake news.

ALSO READ: Article 370 - Rattled Pakistan seeks world support, faces rebuff

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 13 said they took up with Twitter the "malicious content" posted by senior Pakistani lawmaker Rehman Malik who had tweeted that the Indian Army was using "helicopter gunships" to fire on villagers in Kashmir.

"This malicious content is strongly rebutted. We have taken up matter with @TwitterSupport," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, tagging the posts of Malik.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on August 18 shared a 2017 video with a caption that falsely mentioned that it showed the sufferings of the people of Kashmir due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

ALSO READ: Detained J&K leaders may not be released soon  

Replying to the charge, Kashmir police officer Imtiyaz Hussain said the the video was shot in Panchkula, Haryana and not Kashmir. People seen in the video were followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh protesting against his arrest.

Taking note of the new fake news peddled on its platform, Twitter has suspended over 200 accounts in the wake of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, that has not stopped the spread of fake news on social media platforms more than fifteen days after the abrogation of Article 370.

Another video shared thousands of times on Facebook falsely claimed that people in the Valley defied curfew to protest against India's decision to scarp Article 370.

Many of the videos that that fake news peddlers are trying to pass of as protests in Kashmir or atrocities by armed fores have been found to be old videos. People often edit the content of the videos or write false captions while sharing them on social media to make them appear as genuine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 abrogation Article 370 Article 370 fake news Kashmir Kashmir crisis Kashmir issue
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp