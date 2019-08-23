Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says reducing voting age was message of confidence
Rahul Gandhi remembered his father and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for reducing the voting age from 21 to 18.
NEW DELHI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered his father and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, saying it was an unequivocal message of confidence in India's youth.
"By reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, Rajiv Gandhi ji added five crore new voters. This was an unequivocal message of confidence in India's youth that said - you have come of age and India believes in you," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
