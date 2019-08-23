Honour sacrifices of Savarkar's family, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

By PTI

DHULE: The sacrifices that the family of Veer Savarkar made in the freedom struggle are "incomparable" and his honour must be maintained, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

His remarks come a day after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, said it blackened the Savarkar's bust in Delhi University.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis also said that stern action will be taken in the matter, and added that nobody should create law and order problems.

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar was a guru of many revolutionaries. The sacrifices Savarkar's family made for the country's freedom are incomparable. Therefore, I feel his honour must be kept.

"But in case something has happened somewhere, stern action will be taken. It is my view nobody should provoke and behave in a way that will pose problems to law and order situation," Fadnavis said.

The NSUI had on Thursday said that it blackened the bust of Veer Savarkar while garlanding those of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, installed by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) at Delhi University.

The DUSU had installed the busts outside the Arts Faculty building on Tuesday.

The NSUI and the Left-backed All India Students' Association had criticised the move, saying Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as that of Bose and Singh.