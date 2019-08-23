Home Nation

Honour sacrifices of Savarkar's family, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

His remarks come a day after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, said it blackened the Savarkar's bust in Delhi University.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHULE: The sacrifices that the family of Veer Savarkar made in the freedom struggle are "incomparable" and his honour must be maintained, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

His remarks come a day after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, said it blackened the Savarkar's bust in Delhi University.

ALSO READ: Veer Savarkar's statue installed at Delhi University blackened by NSUI president 

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis also said that stern action will be taken in the matter, and added that nobody should create law and order problems.

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar was a guru of many revolutionaries. The sacrifices Savarkar's family made for the country's freedom are incomparable. Therefore, I feel his honour must be kept.

"But in case something has happened somewhere, stern action will be taken. It is my view nobody should provoke and behave in a way that will pose problems to law and order situation," Fadnavis said.

ALSO READ: Veer Savarkar's bust debuts next to Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose in North Campus of Delhi University

The NSUI had on Thursday said that it blackened the bust of Veer Savarkar while garlanding those of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, installed by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) at Delhi University.

The DUSU had installed the busts outside the Arts Faculty building on Tuesday.

The NSUI and the Left-backed All India Students' Association had criticised the move, saying Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as that of Bose and Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Veer Savarkar statue Veer Savarkar statue blackened Delhi University Veer Savarkar statue
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp