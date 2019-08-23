HRD ministry in a fix over ex-IPS officer who joined IIM-Ahmedabad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry is in a fix over former Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai who joined the IIM-Ahmedabad a few months ago as a faculty. The ministry had asked the institute to cancel the appointment which the institute has refused to do. Sources said Rai, an investigator in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, had asked for voluntary retirement from the Centre after which he was suspended.

However, on a query by the HRD ministry on the service status of Rai, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not given any response in last two weeks. “Any further action in the case is possible only after the home ministry responds,” a senior official of the HRD ministry said.

Rai was appointed as a professor in the public systems group in IIM-Ahmedabad, in May this year.

Sources said he had been at loggerheads with the Gujarat government after he made arrests in 2007 in the Sohrabuddin encounter case. IPS officers DG Vanzara, Rajkumar Pandian and Dinesh MN were among those Rai had arrested.

In November 2018, he had sought voluntary retirement after completing 50 years of age. At that time, he was posted as Inspector General, Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorism School, CRPF, in Chitoor, AP. Soon after, the Centre said his application had been rejected. Since then, he has been fighting on the issue of his voluntary retirement.