Home Nation

Kathua DM asks admins to register social media groups with police

According to the order, the spokesperson said the administrators of WhatsApp and Facebook groups shall report to the nearest police station if they see any posts or rumour being circulated.

Published: 23rd August 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

whatsapp

For representational purpose.

By PTI

JAMMU: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday asked groups on sites like Facebook and WhatsApp to register with the police, in a step to keep a check on rumour mongers on social media.

Kathua District Magistrate Raghav Langer said the order was issued after receiving numerous complaints from the district police regarding the circulation of irresponsible and provocative messages by unscrupulous and anti-social elements on the social media.

According to the order, the spokesperson said the administrators of WhatsApp and Facebook groups shall report to the nearest police station if they see any posts or rumour being circulated.

Besides, each WhatsApp group admin shall immediately enable message uploading status to 'only admins can send messages' from Friday for two months till October 21, the spokesperson said quoting the order.

While BSNL broadband is working in most parts of Jammu division, the internet mobile services remained suspended since August 5, when the Centre announced scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union Territories.

The mobile internet services were briefly restored in five districts of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur last week but were disconnected within 36 hours with authorities terming "technical glitch" as a reason for the suspension.

However, some officials said the services were snapped to check rumour mongering.

Only landline telephone services are functional in rest of the five districts, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

The mobile services in these districts remain suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir social media Kathua WhatsApp
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp