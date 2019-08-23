Home Nation

Modi government has rewritten grammar of change, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah 

Modi's emphasis on the role of wealth creators in a nation's growth underlines the importance this government attaches to the business community, Amit Shah said.

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government has rewritten the grammar of change, with dozens of signature policy initiatives which have brought significant improvement in people's lives and also "pitchforked" India as a global growth engine.

The Union home minister also took a swipe at the Congress, saying it has had eight opportunities to serve India with full majority governments, but not even 10 of their measures stand out for ushering in transformational change.

In an article that appeared in The Times of India on Friday, Shah said the Modi government attached importance to the business community as the prime minister has always believed that a country cannot advance if "the business community does not lead this progress".

ALSO READ: Fast-track probe, trial of sexual crimes against minors, says Amit Shah

Modi's emphasis on the role of wealth creators in a nation's growth underlines the importance this government attaches to the business community, he said.

The BJP chief cited the decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A, both of which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, to assert that it exemplifies the government's determination as Modi's hallmark has been his strong-willed approach.

The government's decision on Article 370 and Article 35A, and the passage of the relevant Bills in both houses of Parliament illustrate Modi's resolve and political statesmanship to actualise the "one nation-one Constitution" principle, and lead Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of development, he said.

ALSO READ: Government teams assessing damage in flood-hit areas, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Likewise, moves such as demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax, abolition of the evil practice of triple talaq, conducting airstrike and surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border, giving one rank one pension, which were hitherto seen as difficult asks, were executed by the Modi government, he said.

He also listed among them direct benefit transfer, institutionalisation of chief of defence staff (CDS), passage of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act amendment bill and granting constitutional status to OBC Commission.

"These moves certainly make him the most strong-willed prime minister India has ever seen," Shah said.

"PM's popularity shows that when tough measures are taken with popular welfare as the sole consideration, people reward you with wholesome support. The overwhelming mandate in 2019 that bettered even the 2014 record is a testimony to this," he said.

