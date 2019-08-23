Home Nation

Opposition leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi likely to join

Published: 23rd August 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of various opposition parties will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions are imposed after the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

According to sources, among some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK and Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them.

The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from NCP will also be part of the delegation.

READ| Students' Association writes to Modi, Shah as Kashmiris outside Valley unable to pay fees

Senior Congress leaders were huddled in a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the issue within the party. The sources said the leaders also intend to visit some other parts of the state, if allowed to enter.

So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.

Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest.

Congress MP Azad was not allowed to enter the state and was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu.

Earlier, Raja was also stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back. Rahul Gandhi has been wanting to visit the state and had asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow him.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Satya Pal Malik Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
