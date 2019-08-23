Home Nation

Over 5 lakh Indians visited UK in 12 months since July 2018: Report

The British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith called it "fantastic news" for the UK-India relationship.

Published: 23rd August 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian passport.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than five lakh Indians visited the UK in a year since July 2018, an 11 per cent increase over the previous 12 months, according to a report released by the UK's Office for National Statistics.

The British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith called it "fantastic news" for the UK-India relationship.

"It looks like the number of Indian fans who travelled to the UK for the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales was even greater than we imagined," he said, responding to the report.

The report, published every quarter by the UK's Office for National Statistics, said the number of Indians studying in the UK has almost doubled in 3 years and is now at the highest levels since 2011, it said.

The report shows that more than 5,03,000 Indians received visitor visas between July 2018 to June 2019.

"This was an 11 per cent increase compared to the previous year," the report said.

The report said that Indian and Chinese nationals together accounted for nearly half (49 per cent) of all visitor visas granted.

"In addition to the visitor visas, nearly 22,000 Indian nationals received a tier 4 (study) visa for the year ending June 2019 up from approximately 15,000 the previous year," the report said.

The report further said that Indian nationals continue to receive more skilled work visas than the rest of the world combined, accounting for 52 per cent of all tier 2 visas granted globally.

  "More than 56,000 Indians received skilled work visas  a 5 per cent increase compared to the previous year, which is also the largest increase for any country," the report said.

Asquith said, "It also shows that the UK continues to be a welcoming place for Indians to work, study and vacation. I hope to see even more visitors from India in the future."

"The more Indians visit, the stronger the living bridge becomes between our two countries. I look forward to working with our partners in India to ensure this impressive record continues," he said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp