Pehlu Khan lynching case: Sachin Pilot questions delay in setting up SIT

The political tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot made the deadlines once again, this time over the Pehlu Khan mob lynching verdict.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The recently formed SIT has started investigation in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case in Alwar, which became the focal point of politics in Rajasthan. The SIT reached Behror on Wednesday to take stock of the incident related to the case and scrutinized its files. The SIT, formed under the supervision of ADG Crime, is headed by DIG Nitindeep Blaggan, SOG. His team includes CID (CB) SP Sameer Kumar Singh and ASP Vigilance Sameer Dubey, and has to complete its investigation in 15 days and submit the report.

The political tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot made the deadlines once again, this time over the Pehlu Khan mob lynching verdict. Pilot raised questions on Gehlot’s governance and said in response to a question by reporters during his stay in Alwar that the SIT should have been constituted 8 months in advance.

READ | Probe better when courts keep a tab: Justice Chandrachud on Pehlu Khan lynching

“If the SIT had already been formed earlier, the decision of the lower court would have been different,” said Sachin Pilot. Gehlot had announced to establish a SIT two days after the verdict in the Pehlu Khan case on August 14, in which a district court in Alwar acquitted all the accused. 

Pilot just did not stop here, he added, “Power keeps changing hands, but it is more important to strengthen the organization. Because government is formed by the strengthening of the organization. The government in Rajasthan is based on the hard work of the workers of the organization.” Pilot said that Rajiv Gandhi also used to pay attention to the organisation as Prime Minister, in the same way we should also pay attention to the organization.

READ | BJP attacks Gehlot government over formation of SIT to probe Pehlu Khan lynching

After reaching Behror, the team took stock of  the spot where Pehlu and others were beaten. Later, a map was created with the help of the video footage of the incident. 

New SP to probe Dalit youth lynching case

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met the family of Harish Jatav a victim of mob lynching at Jhiwana under Tapukada police station in Alwar. He said the case is being reinvestigated with due caution and transparency. When the police failed to act against the perpetrators of the crime, the victim’s father Ratiram Jatav, committed suicide. Pilot said, “His family has made some demands. A new superintendent of police has just taken charge and will start an investigation afresh into the matter from Thursday.” The new SP of Bhiwadi Amandeep Singh will now investigate the incident afresh.  

