Raj Thackeray grilled by ED in IL&FS money laundering case

The Thackeray family, including wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law too had accompanied him from his residence at Dadar Shivaji Park to the ED office.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his mother

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his mother leave for the ED office in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths for over eight hours on Thursday in connection with the alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

According to sources, Thackeray was grilled regarding his involvement in the case. Thackeray was a partner in the company that jointly bid for the NTPC’s Kohinoor Mill worth Rs 421 crore in 2005. Thackeray had sold off his equity in the company in 2008 and according to sources, he was asked the reasons for opting out and how he was involved in the company.

The ED sources also made it clear that Thackeray has not been called for further investigation, but if needed he might be called in for interrogation at a later stage.

The MNS leader reached the ED office at 11.25 am and walked out at 8 pm. The Thackeray family, including wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law too had accompanied him from his residence at Dadar Shivaji Park to the ED office. The family members waited at a nearby hotel even as he was being grilled.

Throughout the day-long developments, Mumbai remained calm and there were no incidents of violence. 
Police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief resides and parts of central Mumbai.

HC asks EoW to register FIRs

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to register an FIR against former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar,  NCP chief Sharad Pawar and several other NCP leaders in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank 
(MSCB) scam. 

