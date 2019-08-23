Spurious ayurvedic medicines worth Rs 10 lakh seized from illegal factory in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar state drug control department with the help of Patna police raided an illegal factory that was involved in manufacturing spurious Ayurvedic medicines and seized drugs worth Rs 10 lakh.

The factory was functioning out of a rented apartment in Patna's Krishnagar area.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team led by drug control inspector Quamuddin Ansari raided the building for close to three hours. Speaking to the media, Ansari said, "The buiding was run by one Balmiki Prasad without a license. We had to keep a vigil in the area for close to three hours."

Expired allopathy and homoeopathy medicines were mixed to produce spurious ayurvedic medicines. "Cops seized fake painkillers, stamina enhancers and other daily use supplements," said an official.

Consuming these adulterated medicines could lead to liver ailments and even kidney failure.

The cops are looking for another factory of Prasad who is on the run. Balmiki Prasad had also amassed property worth crores through illegal means.