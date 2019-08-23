Home Nation

TMC Councillor attempts suicide over cut money refund

Mandal was one of the few local leaders of Trinamool who refunded part of the cut money after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised her party’s satraps of taking commission from the people.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag Trinamool Congress flag

Image of TMC flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A former Trinamool Congress councillor attempted suicide by consuming poison after a group of 40-odd beneficiaries of the state government’s welfare schemes assembled in front of his house and demanded refund of the cut money that the elected representative of the ruling party had taken from them.

The beneficiaries turned up in front of the house of Montu Mandal, councilor of Mekhliganj municipality in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, after he had given them a written declaration promising to refund the money, said police.

Mandal was one of the few local leaders of Trinamool who refunded part of the cut money after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised her party’s satraps of taking commission from the people in exchange of enrolling their names in the list of beneficiaries of welfare schemes. Mandal held a meeting in July with the beneficiaries from whom he had taken cut money and promised to refund part of the sum after a month. He refunded money to two groups of beneficiaries on August 11 and 14 and promised to pay to a third group  on August 21.

“The group came to Mandal’s house on Wednesday. When  told that the money kept for them was given to some other beneficiaries, they  sought an explanation from him,” said a police officer.
Mandal’s family members alleged he could not bear the humiliation and consumed pesticide. His son alleged his father was manhandled which prompted him to take the step.  He was taken to a hospital. 

Minister confronted on broken promises 

Kolkata: West Bengal’s food processing industries and horticulture minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah faced an angry crowd when he visited a village in Bhangar, South 24-Parganas, on Wednesday to campaign for Didi Ke Bolo, an initiative of CM Mamata Banerjee to strengthen the party’s mass connect. He was asked to explain why he did not fulfill the promises made during the 2016 Assembly election campaign. Mollah arrived at Kochpukur village and spend a night at a Trinamool worker’s house.

“When he started interac- ting with the villagers, they accused him of not keeping the poll promises,” said a party leader. The villagers alleged Mollah had promised to illuminate the area like Rajarhat-New Town, but not even streetlights were not installed properly. Mollah admitted the villagers were angry. “Some works couldn’t be carried out for various reasons. I’ve taken down their grievances and will try my best to sort them out,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide attempt TMC Councillor TMC Mekhliganj Bengal Government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp