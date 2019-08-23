WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh shifts home after threat 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh changed his residence on Wednesday night following a threat-alert issued by the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB). Ghosh was shifted to an apartment in Bidhannagar from Salt Lake after the SIB sleuths alerted him about a possible attack on him.

“I was told about the threat. I changed my residence as suggested by the intelligence agency,’’ said Ghosh. Ghosh’s car was attacked 12 times in the past three years.

When Ghosh was an MLA from Kharagpur he had refused to accept security. But the state government gave him two police constables as guards. After taking charge as the BJP’s state president, Ghosh’s role in the party’s national-level politics became prominent and he was given security cover engaging central force personnel. Ghosh, however, did not remove the two state police personnel provided to him.

At present, Ghosh has Y plus security cover. “We will request the Centre to increase Ghosh’s security strength. His convoy was attacked several times in the recent past,’’ said a BJP leader in Kolkata.