Home Nation

Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US says India's action to revoke Article 370 internal matter

The US also called on Pakistan to prevent the infiltration of terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) and to crack down on terrorist groups operating on its territory.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, the United States has said abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter of India.

The US also called on Pakistan to prevent the infiltration of terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) and to crack down on terrorist groups operating on its territory.

A senior US administration official who briefed reporters on Friday regarding Trump's agenda for the upcoming G7 Summit in Paris said the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan is expected to come up during the meeting.

"India's decision to rescind Article 370 in Kashmir is an internal decision, but certainly with regional implications. And President Trump will likely want to hear how Prime Minister Modi intends to calm regional tensions in light of this significant move," said the official.

"And certainly, President Trump is also calling on Pakistan to prevent the infiltration of militants across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir and to crack down on groups on its territory that have attacked India in the past," said the official.

Prime Minister Modi will meet Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Biarritz in Paris during the weekend.

The official said that Trump is looking forward to meeting Modi and the two leaders will discuss the strategic partnership and issues like defence cooperation, counterterrorism, and trade.

"President Trump is very much looking forward to his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, where they will discuss the strategic partnership and how they can cooperate more closely on issues like defence cooperation, counterterrorism, and trade," he said.

"We expect the two leaders to build on the very productive discussions they had in Osaka at the G20, as well as the phone call that they held earlier this week. They will look for solutions on the trade front. The U.S. is looking to India to reduce tariffs and open its markets," he added.

After a brief conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the US President once again offered his proposal to mediate on Kashmir, despite making it clear before that the ongoing dispute in the region should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.

Ramping up rhetoric against India, Pakistan has been endlessly trying to involve the international community in the wake of New Delhi's historic decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. This is despite India's time and again reiteration that the matter is strictly "internal" to the country.

The US official has also said that India never requested for "any mediation".

"We just note that India has not requested any formal mediation. But the President has said, you know, he's friends with both leaders -- both Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan and Prime Minister Modi of India. And he stands ready to assist if they both would like him to do so," the official said.

Adhering to Khan's request on Tuesday, the US President once again offered to mediate on the issue.

Calling Kashmir a "complicated situation", Trump said, "A lot has to do with religion. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims. This has been going on for decades."

Last month too, following Trump's initial offer to mediate on Kashmir, New Delhi had categorically denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ever requested the US president to meditate on the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Trump Kashmir Article 370 terrorism Pakistan G7 summit
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp