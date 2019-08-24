Home Nation

Arun Jaitley fought illness with indomitable spirit: Sonia Gandhi

She said Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and every walk of life.

Published: 24th August 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Arun Jaitley with BJP senior leader LK Advani and AICC President Sonia Gandhi at an event to pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Parliament House in New Delhi on 19/11/2016. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying that he attracted friends across the political spectrum and fought the cruel illness with indomitable spirit till the end.

In a letter to Jaitley's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley, Sonia Gandhi said, "I am very sad to learn of the passing away of your beloved husband."

READ| Why Jaitley chose Sonia bastion Rae Bareli to spend his MP funds

"His sharp intellect and ability and his communication skills were evident in every cabinet position he held, in his role as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as a senior Advocate at the Supreme Court," the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson said.

She said, "Jaitley fought his cruel illness with great courage till the end. His passing is all the more tragic because he was so young, when he had so much more to contribute to national life."

"Words are little consolation at this time of grief, but I wanted you, your son and your daughter to know that I share your pain. May Arunji find eternal peace," she added.

Jaitley, 66, passed away on Saturday afternoon at AIIMS where he had been admitted since August 9.

