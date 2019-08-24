Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought to his South Delhi residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who died on Saturday, have reached his residence here.

The remains were brought to the late leader's residence in Kailash Colony, South Delhi, from AIIMS where he died earlier in the day due to prolonged illness.



Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Om Birla, Hardeep Puri, Jitender Singh, Anurag Thakur, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri were among various leaders who rushed to AIIMS after hearing the news of Jaitley's demise.



Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was present in the hospital since early Saturday morning.



Senior Advocates including Geeta Luthra were also present in the hospital.



Jaitley will be cremated at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here on Sunday, party sources said.



"Jaitley's body will reach the BJP office at 10 a.m. on Sunday and thereafter cremation will take place at the Nigam Bodh Ghat at 2 p.m.," a party official said.