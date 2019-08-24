Home Nation

Bhupinder Hooda loyalists' panel formed with former Haryana minister Chatha as chairman

Initially declared to a 25-member panel of his loyalists, 36 members were named to the committee on Friday with former minister H S Chatha as chairman.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana minister H S Chatha will be chairman of the 36-member committee which will decide the future course of action for the group led by disgruntled Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the party.

The former chief minister had announced the formation of the panel at his Rohtak rally on Sunday.

Initially declared to a 25-member panel of his loyalists, 36 members were named to the committee on Friday with former minister H S Chatha as chairman.

"The committee members will work to oust the ruling BJP in the assembly polls so that a pro-people regime, which cares for the welfare of all sections, is formed," a press release from Hooda's office said on Friday evening.

Besides Chatha, other members of the committee are former state Congress chiefs Dharampal Malik and Phool Chand Mullana, sitting legislators Kuldeep Sharma, Karan Singh Dalal, Anand Singh Dangi, Geeta Bhukkal, Shakuntala Khatak and Lalit Nagar besides former minister Sampat Singh and former MP Shadi Lal Batra.

On Tuesday, Hooda had told PTI that he would abide by the decision of the committee for his faction.

On Sunday, Hooda had raised eyebrows by slamming the Congress stand on the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, saying it had "lost its way" and was no longer the party it used to be.

At the Rohtak rally, the Congress leader had announced that he would form a committee to decide the future course of action for his faction, which has been demanding that Hooda be made the state Congress chief, replacing Ashok Tanwar.

Reacting to Hooda's announcement, state Congress president Ashok Tanwar had said the statements and actions of the former chief minister, including the decision to form the committee, was an "act of indiscipline".

Tanwar had said the committee had no sanctity as only the All-India Congress Committee could form any panel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H S Chatha Bhupinder Singh Hooda Congress Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp