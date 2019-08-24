Home Nation

Centre should have sent opposition leaders to Srinagar to build public confidence: Gehlot

Recalling former PM Indira Gandhi's move to send delegations of opposition leaders to various countries amid Bangaldesh liberation war, Gehlot said Centre was expected to do something similar.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Criticising the Centre for stopping an opposition delegation led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from visiting Srinagar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the government instead itself should have sent an opposition leaders' team there to check the facts and win people's trust to its decision.

"The government itself should have sent a delegation of opposition leaders and let them check the things on ground themselves," Gehlot told reporters outside the Rajasthan assembly here.

"The opposition parties could have visited Srinagar and come back and told the truth to the whole country.

It would have built confidence among people," he added.

Recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's move to send delegations of opposition leaders to various countries amid the Bangaldesh liberation war, Gehlot said the Centre was expected to do something similar after the revocation of J&K special status and nullification of Article 370.

ALSO READ | Over 4,000 detained in Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370: Sources

Gehlot said instead of stopping opposition leaders at the Srinagar airport, the government should have facilitated their visit to Srinagar and let them roam around and talk to the local people.

It could have given the signal that democracy is still strong in Jammu and Kashmir and and the entire country.

"You (the government) talk of stopping them, I think it cannot be justified in any manner," he said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gehlot said, "It is almost twenty days since the people have been forced to stay behind doors.

All the telephone, mobile and internet services have been down."

"The right to liberty is a fundamental right in our Constitution. The government cannot compel citizens to stay behind doors," he said.

ALSO READ: 17 phone exchanges restored, curbs lifted from 35 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir

The chief minister also criticised the BJP for allegedly claiming the sole right of patriotism and accused it of misleading people.

"An atmosphere has been created as if they (BJP) alone are patriotic and not others," said Gehlot.

"They have been successful in misleading the general public as well. But the people will gradually understand the truth and expose them.

Truth always triumphs," he added.

On former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's arrest, Gehlot said the government is doing all the dramas to divert people's attention from real issues and the people understand it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Srinagar Ashok Gehlot Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 J&K special status
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp