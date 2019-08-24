Home Nation

Chargesheet filed against five youths for killing friend in J&K's Rajouri

By PTI

JAMMU: A chargesheet was filed against five youths for allegedly murdering their friend by drug overdose over some monetary issue in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

All the accused -- Irfan Khan, Ajaz Ahmed, Raja Arshad Mehmood, Aziz ul Rehman, all residents of Kalali village, and Rohit Sharma of Goladh, Mendhar -- have confessed to their crime and have been sent to judicial custody in district jail, Senior Superintendent of police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.

He said Mohammad Mukhtar of Galuthi village of Manjakote block was admitted to a local hospital on June 29 in a critical condition with initial suspicion that he has consumed something poisonous in nature.

On the same day, he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, where he died, Manhas said.

Inquest proceedings under CrPC 174 were started at Manjakote police station and post mortem of the body was conducted, the SSP said.

He said a special team was constituted which conducted an in depth investigation during which it came to fore that the victim was a drug addict.

"During investigation, some friends of the deceased were zeroed in and their activities were closely monitored after which four among them were detained and put to sustained questioning.

They confessed to their involvement in crime and on their disclosure one more of his friend was detained," Manhas said.

He said the investigation revealed that they conspired to murder Mukhtar on the basis of the enmity developed due to some money transaction issues between them.

They induced the victim with an drug overdose, resulting in his death, he said.

Later, the inquest proceedings were converted into a criminal case registered under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the NDPS Act, the SSP said said.

"We have completed investigation of the case in less than two months of the crime and filed the chargesheet in the court of law with charges of murder standing established against all the five person," he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp