Home Nation

Curbs return across Kashmir Valley, troops seal roads leading to UN office

The roads leading to UN observers’ office were rendered out of bounds after separatist posters had allegedly gone up in some areas of the Valley calling for “UN March” on Friday.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel patrols a street during restrictions in Srinagar Friday August 23 2019. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: THE authorities on Friday re-imposed tough restrictions across the Valley to foil protests and sealed all roads leading to the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOG) office at Sonawar in Srinagar to prevent people from marching there and submitting memorandums.

No Friday prayers were allowed at historic Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal and many other shrines and mosques in the Valley.

After easing restrictions across the Valley, the authorities, in the early hours on Friday, re-imposed restrictions in uptown and downtown Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

The police and paramilitary personnel, armed with anti-riot gears and automatic weapons, set up roadblocks and barricades on roads within the city and other district headquarters in the Valley to foil people from staging protests after Friday’s congregational prayers.

All roads leading to the UN observers’ office was sealed with barbed and concertina wires and police and CRPF men were manning these roadblocks, not allowing anybody to move through the area.

The roads leading to UN observers’ office were rendered out of bounds after separatist posters had allegedly gone up in some areas of the Valley calling for “UN March” on Friday.

The historic “Clock Tower” at the city centre was sealed as well. They had placed concertina, razor wires and armoured vehicles around the area to restrict public movement.

Shops, business establishments and fuel pumps remained shut while public transport was largely off the roads. Only a few private vehicles and security vehicles were seen plying on roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Security Situation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp