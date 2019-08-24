Curbs return across Kashmir Valley, troops seal roads leading to UN office

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: THE authorities on Friday re-imposed tough restrictions across the Valley to foil protests and sealed all roads leading to the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOG) office at Sonawar in Srinagar to prevent people from marching there and submitting memorandums.

No Friday prayers were allowed at historic Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal and many other shrines and mosques in the Valley.

After easing restrictions across the Valley, the authorities, in the early hours on Friday, re-imposed restrictions in uptown and downtown Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

The police and paramilitary personnel, armed with anti-riot gears and automatic weapons, set up roadblocks and barricades on roads within the city and other district headquarters in the Valley to foil people from staging protests after Friday’s congregational prayers.

All roads leading to the UN observers’ office was sealed with barbed and concertina wires and police and CRPF men were manning these roadblocks, not allowing anybody to move through the area.

The roads leading to UN observers’ office were rendered out of bounds after separatist posters had allegedly gone up in some areas of the Valley calling for “UN March” on Friday.

The historic “Clock Tower” at the city centre was sealed as well. They had placed concertina, razor wires and armoured vehicles around the area to restrict public movement.

Shops, business establishments and fuel pumps remained shut while public transport was largely off the roads. Only a few private vehicles and security vehicles were seen plying on roads.