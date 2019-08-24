Home Nation

'Deeply saddened to hear about Jaitley's passing': Congress on former Finance Minister's death

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday.

Arun Jaitley

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP general secretary, Arun Jaitley during all party delegation to discuss the unrelenting violence in Jammu.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress said it was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief," the party said on its Twitter handle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to know of the untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh Arun Jaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9.

He breathed his last at 12.07 pm.

