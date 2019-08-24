Home Nation

District judges told not to flood lordship with SMSes

The note was sent to all the district judges of Allahabad via fax and email and was asked to be treated as most urgent.

Published: 24th August 2019

By Kanu Sarda
NEW DELHI: Hundreds of WhatsApp forwards and SMSes made the Allahabad High Court chief justice so angry that it prompted the Registrar General of the high court to issue an unusual order asking all the district judges not to send any message on the chief justice’s mobile number “on any occasion” henceforth.  
In the order, Mayank Kumar Jain, the Registrar General, said, “Some of the judicial officers are sending messages/good wishes/WhatsApp messages on the occasion of Krishna Janamastami, to Hon’ble Chief Justice on his mobile number. Such act of the judicial officers creates problem and causing inconvenience to his lordship.

“His lordship has expressed great concern on the issue and has directed that no messages on any occasion, either today or in future, are sent on the mobile number of his lordship, except in any extreme exigency. Any lapse on the part of any judicial officers shall be viewed seriously.”

In April, the registrar had ordered all court officials to pay the “highest respect” to the judges as they walk the corridors of the court. “Not stopping when judges are passing by is an act of disrespect,” the order said. 

Comments

