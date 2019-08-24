Heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh till Monday morning

By PTI

BHOPAL: Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh till Monday morning, an India Meteorological Department official said here.

IMD Bhopal official Uday Sarwate told PTI that, as per the forecast valid till Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash isolated places in 20 districts, including Bhopal, Indore Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Vidisha.

Several places in Bhopal, Indore, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Mandsaur, as well as Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Bhind and Mandla are likely to experience rain or thundershowers.

He said almost all parts of the state received rain in the past 24 hours.

Betul town received 86 mm rain between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, while Rajnagar in Chhattarpur got 158.6 mm showers from Friday morning to Saturday morning, he said.