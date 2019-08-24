Home Nation

ITBP havaldar threatens to turn rebel like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ if justice is not delivered to brother 

Mundi police station in-charge Amit Pawar said once new medical report from doctors are received, suitable sections will be added to the FIR.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) havaldar deployed in Udhampur district of J&K has threatened to turn rebel like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ to get justice for his brother who allegedly lost 80% vision in his right eye after he was attacked by private security guards at a water tourism spot in his native Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. 

Amit Singh, alleged inaction by police to render justice to his younger brother who was attacked and posted a status on his facebook page saying he’d be forced to take justice into his own hands. 

The ITBP havaldar told this newspaper over phone that his kin, comprising three brothers and two sisters with five children (two of toddlers) had gone for a picnic to Hanuvantiya Island near the Indira Sagar on August 16.

His family members had a spat with the private security guards who didn’t allow them to take milk bottles and biscuits for the two toddlers inside the hotspot. The spat turned physical and the security guards led by Charan Singh Gond and some boatmen attacked the family, including women and kids with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles. 

Amit alleged that a stone thrown at his brother Atul caused him to lose 80% vision in that eye.

Amit was infuriated that instead of helping his family’s cause and filing for an attempt to murder giving his brother’s eye injury, local police lodged a case against the two guards and 15 unidentified guards and boatmen under IPC sections pertaining to abusive behaviour, physical assault and criminal intimidation.

Mundi police station in-charge Amit Pawar said once new medical report from doctors are received, suitable sections will be added to the FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paan Singh Tomar Indo-Tibetan Border Police
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp