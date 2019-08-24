ITBP havaldar threatens to turn rebel like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ if justice is not delivered to brother 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) havaldar deployed in Udhampur district of J&K has threatened to turn rebel like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ to get justice for his brother who allegedly lost 80% vision in his right eye after he was attacked by private security guards at a water tourism spot in his native Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Singh, alleged inaction by police to render justice to his younger brother who was attacked and posted a status on his facebook page saying he’d be forced to take justice into his own hands.

The ITBP havaldar told this newspaper over phone that his kin, comprising three brothers and two sisters with five children (two of toddlers) had gone for a picnic to Hanuvantiya Island near the Indira Sagar on August 16.

His family members had a spat with the private security guards who didn’t allow them to take milk bottles and biscuits for the two toddlers inside the hotspot. The spat turned physical and the security guards led by Charan Singh Gond and some boatmen attacked the family, including women and kids with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles.

Amit alleged that a stone thrown at his brother Atul caused him to lose 80% vision in that eye.

Amit was infuriated that instead of helping his family’s cause and filing for an attempt to murder giving his brother’s eye injury, local police lodged a case against the two guards and 15 unidentified guards and boatmen under IPC sections pertaining to abusive behaviour, physical assault and criminal intimidation.

Mundi police station in-charge Amit Pawar said once new medical report from doctors are received, suitable sections will be added to the FIR.