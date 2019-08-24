Home Nation

Jaitley's demise 'big loss' for country, legal fraternity: Attorney General KK Venugopal

Describing Jaitley as the brain behind managing difficult situations faced by the BJP, Venugopal said he had lost a "friend" who was an excellent lawyer and an equally good politician.

Late senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attorney General K K Venugopal on Saturday termed the passing away of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley as a "big loss" for the country, his party and the legal fraternity.

Describing Jaitley as the brain behind managing difficult situations faced by the BJP, Venugopal said he had lost a "friend" who was an excellent lawyer and an equally good politician.

Condoling the death of the former Finance Minister, Venugopal told PTI: "His death is not only a loss for the country but also the legal community and his political party."

"We all will be missing him and his memory will last for long future to come (sic)," he added.

Jaitley, 66, who opted out of the Modi 2.0 government over health issues, died at AIIMS here on Saturday after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.

