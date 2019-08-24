Home Nation

Mizo students to campaign against inter-community marriages 

Published: 24th August 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram’s apex students’ body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), will launch a campaign across the state next month against inter-community marriages. 

The basic idea behind the campaign in the tribal and Christian-majority state is to protect Mizo identity. 

MZP president L Ramdinliana Renthlei said during the campaign, the Mizo students would be advised not to marry non-tribals or people from other communities.

In the closely-knit Mizo society, Christians account for 87 per cent of the near 11 lakh population as per the 2011 census. The state is the third highest literate in the country after Kerala and Lakshadweep and the land here is protected – outsiders cannot buy land in the state.

Renthlei said the Mizos were faced with the threat of “assimilation” from outsiders. He insisted that it was the duty of the Mizos at large to work towards protecting their tradition, culture and religion. 

“We view inter-community or inter-caste marriages as a threat to our identity. In order to protect our culture, tradition and religion, we will create awareness and educate young Mizo boys and girls to not marry people from other communities,” he said.

MZP general secretary Mawitea said the campaign would be initially held in state capital Aizawl where the students in the schools would be advised to not go for inter-community marriages and subsequently, the message would be spread among students across the state.

He said inter-community marriages would threaten the identity of the Mizos and affect their culture and tradition.

“We have a small population and it is imperative that we remain protected…We are getting a good support from various organisations, including church bodies. We want to work together towards ensuring that no inter-community marriage takes place in Mizoram,” Mawitea added.

Inter-community marriages are not that common in Mizoram compared to most states in Northeast.
 

