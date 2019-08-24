Home Nation

North India rains: Yamuna flows close to danger mark in Mathura

ADM Brajesh Kumar said the Yamuna was flowing 56 cm below the danger mark at Prayag Ghat after crossing the warning level of 165.20 metres.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:14 AM

A view of Bade Hanuman temple which is partially submerged under flood waters of River Ganga in Prayagraj Allahabad Thursday August 22 2019. | PTI

By PTI

MATHURA: The water level in the Yamuna is inching towards the danger mark in Mathura, an official said here on Friday.

"The Yamuna has crossed the warning level and it is moving towards the danger mark," ADM Brajesh Kumar said.

He said no casualty had been reported so far.

After the discharge of 8.28 cusec of water from the Tajjewala headworks on August 18 followed by the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana, the impact in Mathura was visible on Thursday, he said.

Kumar said the Yamuna was flowing 56 cm below the danger mark at Prayag Ghat after crossing the warning level of 165.20 metres.

The danger mark of the river at Prayag Ghat is 166 metres.

Speaking on the arrangements made to tackle the situation, the officer said 31 flood posts, having doctors and veterinarians with other necessary arrangements, were either working or kept standby.

He added that though 150 boats had been requisitioned, so far only six had been pressed into service.

The officer said the PAC and the state disaster relief force had been stationed in the area where floods might have an adverse impact.

Only Babugadhi village of Chhatta tehsil and Panigaon village of Mant tehsil have so far been affected by floods.

XEN (Irrigation) Mor Mukut Singh said the water level in the Yamuna could break the danger mark on Friday evening.

After crossing the danger level, it might remain stationary for 15 to 16 hours, he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp