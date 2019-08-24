Raipur diary: International cricket returns to Chhattisgarh capital after four years

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

International cricket returns to Raipur

After a four-year hiatus, Raipur will yet again host international cricket matches. The Bangladesh Under-23 team would arrive in the Chhattisgarh capital next month to play a five-match one-day international series with their Indian counterparts.

The series would kick off from September 19. The Indian Under-23 squad, announced by All-India Junior Selection Committee, would be led by Priyam Garg. All five matches would be played at the Shaheed Veer Nayaran Singh International Cricket Stadium at Naya Raipur.

Camp for entrepreneurship awareness

To foster awareness about entrepreneurship among youths and motivate them to embark upon inclusive, transparent and affordable innovations, a three-day camp was organised in Raipur at Amity University in association with Department of Science and Technology, Union government and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India in Gujarat. Around 100 select participants, including academicians, research scholars and students, participated in the event that culminated on Friday. Entrepreneurship and innovation remained the focus areas of camp, with entrepreneurs gracing the event as resource persons. The youths were encouraged to reach out to larger sections of society and serve them with best minds and available technologies.

Cell institute to be centre of excellence

Sickle Cell Institute in Raipur will be developed as Centre of Excellence, with advanced facilities of blood transfusion, stem cell therapy and haemoglobinopathy, among others. Every district will have a new sickle cell diagnosis and counselling centre in future. Sickle Cell disorder is said to have affected over 38 lakh people in the state. The majority of those affected are considered carriers as well. Sickle Cell is a hereditary blood disorder in which the red blood cells (RBC) assume abnormal, rigid, sickle shape resulting in various complications and leading to shortening of life expectancy.

65 lakh new ration cards from October 2

On the day we commemorate the Father of the Nation, Chhattisgarh government will roll out a renewed universal public distribution system, as part of which 65 lakh new ration cards will be disbursed. The new ration cards are already in process, officials said. Fake ration cards are would be eliminated and old ones will be renewed at a cost of R5 crore to the public exchequer. The Above Poverty Line (APL) families would also be brought within the ambit of the new public distribution system.