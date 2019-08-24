RIP Arun Jaitley: Condolences pour in from across party lines

Home Nation

Jaitley will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat. His body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS on Saturday.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Member of Parliament & Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on 24th August 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior Doctors," said a statement by AIIMS.

Jaitley will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said. His body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS.

Here's how political leaders cutting across party lines reacted to the BJP stalwart's demise: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!"

Home Minister Amit Shah:

"Jaitley was a people-oriented person and always thought for the welfare of the common man. His every decision reflects this quality -- be it the matter of taking action on black money or of realising the dream of 'GST -- 'one nation, one tax' or be it demonetisation."

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh:

"He was an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian. In his death, the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi:

"Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

"No words can describe the loss of Shri Arun Jaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match." 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das:

"No words to describe the sense of grief. A great personality. The unique combination of extraordinary knowledge, the sharpness of mind and wisdom. Above all a good human being. May his soul rest in peace."

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit:

"He was appreciated as an outstanding Parliamentarian across the parties. His contribution to the nation and needy will be remembered forever." 

DMK President M.K.Stalin:

"Jaitley was arrested and jailed for 19 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency for his active participation in the protest led by Jayaprakash Narayan. He was friendly with members of all the political parties."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath:

"Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian and a skilled orator. His demise is a huge loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh:

"The country has lost a great statement, political leader and economist while I have lost a friend. His absence will be sorely felt."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan:

"When I became the Chief Minister (May 2016), he was one of the first persons I met as he was the then Finance Minister. He always had a very good knowledge of what Kerala wanted."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee:

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami:

"A cultured gentleman, Jaitley had cordial relationship also with people who belonged to other political parties that had divergent ideologies."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik:

"Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji. He was a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person."

Congress leader Kapil Sibal:

"Jaitley was a man of exceptional qualities and abilities. He was wedded to an ideology since his university days and was faithful to that ideology till his last breath."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath:

"The country has lost a nationalist and progressive politician in Arun Jaitley. He was a legal luminary and a politician who used to put across his views on national issue frankly."

Bar Council of India chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra:

"Bar has lost an eminent jurist, a talented leader and one of its tallest members. A politician who was acceptable to people across the party lines. He always stood for the causes of the legal fraternity. He was a true friend of friends and was the pride for the Bar."

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan:

"Jaitley was the pillar of the BJP and the Central government. His death has caused irreparable damage to both,"

Senior BJP leader L K Advani:

"A dedicated party worker for decades, he was someone who was inducted into the BJP core team when I was party President and he soon rose to become one of the most prominent leaders of the party." 

"He's a food lover, he never failed to recommend good restaurants to me. Also on every Deepawali, he made it a point to come with his family to our home to wish us," Advani added. 

