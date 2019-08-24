Home Nation

Saifai ragging case: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sets a fresh panel to probe into issue

Around 150 students of the medical university were forced by the senior batch of 2018 to get their heads tonsured and walk while 'bowing in reverence' to them.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The row over the incident of ragging of fresh batch of MBBS students at Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Safai, seems to be far from over with CM Yogi Adityanath conveying his displeasure in no uncertain terms to Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, who was summoned to CM office on late Friday evening.

Adityanath set up a fresh probe panel comprising Etawah district magistrate JB Singh and SSP SK Mishra, to probe the issue afresh and produce a report. Meanwhile, around 170 freshers testified before the high powered probe panel looking into the issue and they accepted that they were ragged by the seniors.

READ MORE | Ragging at UP college, 150 freshers made to tonsure

The V-C was supposed to appear before the CM with the explanation as to why he and other university officials kept the government in dark by remaining in denial mode for four days over the incident. The V-C, on the other, apprised the CM of the action taken against seven main accused of ragging.

Seven students of 2018 batch were suspended from classes and hostel for three months and a fine of Rs 25,000 on each was slapped as they were found guilty of the offence by a 12-member university probe panel on Friday. Besides, the panel also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on each student of 2018 batch.

Around 150 students of the medical university were forced by the senior batch of 2018 to get their heads tonsured and walk while “bowing in reverence” to them. As per the highly-placed sources, Chief Minister Adityanath directed the V-C him to take adequate steps to stop the repeat of such incidents on campus in
future. Notably, initially, the V-C had laughed off the incident calling it a ‘sanskar’ (ritual).

However, after the incident came to light following a video going viral on Social media, the Etawah DM JB Singh had initiated an investigation and found the university’s Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS) to be negligent in discharging its duties. A report against the university administration was sent to the government.

In the meantime, the Medical Council of India too took cognisance of the incident through media reports and shot a show-cause notice to university administration seeking response within  24 hours or be ready to get a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore imposed.

The action against 7 students was the fallout of MCI notice. Moreover, in a swift action, the university administration also removed the dean, students welfare, Dr Kalbe Jawwad, from his post and dissolved the existing anti-ragging cell of the university. The administration even planning to lodge FIR against the accused students.

Notably, the university authorities started the crackdown on Friday after being in denial mode over the incident for four days. On the other, ragging being a criminal offence now, the MCI issued guidelines for the medical university campuses to hold welcome party for the fresh batches wherein both the juniors and seniors mingle with each other with no scope for incidents like ragging any more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safai ragging Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp